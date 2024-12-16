12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock increased by 25.3% to $0.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.
- Viridian Therapeutics VRDN stock rose 18.2% to $21.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Sagimet Biosciences SGMT shares rose 17.99% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million.
- PureTech Health PRTC shares rose 15.42% to $23.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.4 million.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP shares rose 15.26% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- FibroBiologics FBLG stock moved upwards by 14.41% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.
Losers
- PepGen PEPG stock decreased by 35.9% to $3.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million.
- Larimar Therapeutics LRMR stock fell 34.53% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $257.7 million.
- Innate Pharma IPHA shares declined by 16.23% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $209.4 million.
- LakeShore Biopharma LSB stock declined by 12.23% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX shares fell 11.51% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.4 million.
- Palisade Bio PALI stock fell 11.38% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
