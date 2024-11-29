12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Cabaletta Bio CABA shares rose 26.9% to $3.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.6 million.
- Biomerica BMRA stock increased by 19.74% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Passage Bio PASG stock rose 17.01% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
- SILO Pharma SILO stock rose 14.44% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE stock increased by 12.84% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- IO Biotech IOBT shares rose 11.76% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
Losers
- Applied Therapeutics APLT stock fell 74.5% to $2.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.8 million.
- Journey Medical DERM stock declined by 13.52% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 million.
- Grifols GRFS shares declined by 12.64% to $7.05. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Nutriband NTRB stock fell 12.38% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock declined by 10.37% to $0.54.
