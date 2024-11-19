12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock moved upwards by 26.4% to $3.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS shares increased by 19.1% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $267.1 million.
- Alumis ALMS shares rose 15.74% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares rose 15.41% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- HCW Biologics HCWB shares increased by 15.32% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Fresh2 Group FRES stock rose 14.36% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
Losers
- Apollomics APLM stock fell 16.3% to $0.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Incyte INCY stock fell 12.31% to $67.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.
- Cytek Biosciences CTKB stock declined by 10.78% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.0 million.
- Grifols GRFS shares fell 10.42% to $8.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares decreased by 9.8% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Alkermes ALKS stock decreased by 9.26% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
