12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cango CANG shares increased by 17.1% to $3.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.3 million.
- Lincoln Educational Servs LINC shares increased by 14.75% to $18.59. The company's market cap stands at $585.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Canoo GOEV stock increased by 11.34% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock rose 11.06% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $294.9 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock moved upwards by 9.87% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares rose 9.86% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
Losers
- Vision Marine VMAR stock fell 11.0% to $3.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock decreased by 10.21% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Holley HLLY stock declined by 9.43% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Yatra Online YTRA shares fell 8.15% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares declined by 7.19% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares fell 6.11% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
