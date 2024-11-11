12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock increased by 54.4% to $0.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares rose 29.83% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Perfect PERF stock moved upwards by 19.04% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $229.1 million.
- Bit Digital BTBT shares increased by 17.94% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $747.8 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 17.05% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million.
- MARA Holdings MARA shares moved upwards by 15.84% to $22.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
Losers
- Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock decreased by 17.8% to $625.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 billion.
- Monday.Com MNDY stock decreased by 17.49% to $267.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ubiquiti UI stock decreased by 10.09% to $281.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Super Micro Computer SMCI shares declined by 9.34% to $22.23. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 billion.
- CISO Global CISO stock fell 7.77% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock fell 7.67% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
