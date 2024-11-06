12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- DatChat DATS shares moved upwards by 134.6% to $4.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO stock moved upwards by 91.03% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock increased by 68.99% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- Phunware PHUN stock rose 27.31% to $8.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million.
- Qualys QLYS shares moved upwards by 20.79% to $154.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares rose 17.9% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
Losers
- JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS stock declined by 17.4% to $23.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Super Micro Computer SMCI shares fell 17.33% to $22.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock decreased by 16.54% to $15.75. The company's market cap stands at $902.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Canadian Solar CSIQ shares declined by 15.25% to $13.84. The company's market cap stands at $915.8 million.
- First Solar FSLR stock declined by 14.78% to $184.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion.
