12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock moved upwards by 24.1% to $3.09 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million.
- Atlassian TEAM stock rose 18.43% to $223.3. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock rose 14.56% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI stock increased by 11.78% to $5.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.2 million.
- GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS stock moved upwards by 11.68% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.
- Cohu COHU stock increased by 11.07% to $27.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 38.9% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- AXT AXTI shares decreased by 17.67% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aurora Mobile JG stock declined by 11.69% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock decreased by 11.57% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Onto Innovation ONTO stock declined by 10.56% to $177.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock decreased by 10.08% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in