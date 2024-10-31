12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock rose 11.3% to $0.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Amazon.com AMZN stock increased by 5.31% to $196.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 trillion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Fly-E Group FLYE stock moved upwards by 5.16% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares rose 4.99% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.1 million.
- Golden Entertainment GDEN shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $30.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.2 million.
- Bowlero BOWL stock rose 4.91% to $10.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Visionary Holdings GV stock declined by 17.8% to $1.02 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Fox Factory Hldg FOXF shares fell 13.31% to $31.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Alta Global Group MMA shares declined by 11.26% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock decreased by 9.68% to $33.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares decreased by 5.41% to $11.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- CarParts.com PRTS stock declined by 5.38% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in