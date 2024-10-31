12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Athira Pharma ATHA stock rose 28.5% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Theriva Biologics TOVX shares increased by 28.08% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Pro-Dex PDEX shares increased by 19.69% to $37.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
- ChromaDex CDXC stock increased by 18.62% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Halozyme Therapeutics HALO stock moved upwards by 7.7% to $54.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ardelyx ARDX shares rose 7.49% to $6.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Biofrontera BFRI stock decreased by 10.6% to $1.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- BioRestorative Therapies BRTX stock decreased by 5.74% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Palisade Bio PALI stock decreased by 5.52% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares fell 5.49% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Ocean Biomedical OCEA shares fell 5.23% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB stock decreased by 5.12% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
