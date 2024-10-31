12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Carvana CVNA stock increased by 18.8% to $246.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jakks Pacific JAKK stock rose 17.62% to $32.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kirkland's KIRK shares increased by 13.41% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- J-Long Group JL shares moved upwards by 11.86% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Peloton Interactive PTON shares moved upwards by 10.22% to $7.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Rush Street Interactive RSI shares moved upwards by 9.38% to $11.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $978.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares fell 13.1% to $0.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Sabre SABR shares declined by 10.25% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Camping World Holdings CWH shares declined by 7.7% to $20.98. The company's market cap stands at $954.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Jiade JDZG stock fell 7.09% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 6.95% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- SharkNinja SN stock fell 6.52% to $103.69. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
