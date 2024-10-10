12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock rose 20.0% to $0.65 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Vaccinex VCNX shares increased by 18.88% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- NexGel NXGL stock increased by 17.65% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Cue Biopharma CUE stock rose 17.01% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million.
- Genenta Science GNTA shares increased by 15.81% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares moved upwards by 13.69% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
Losers
- Gritstone Bio GRTS stock declined by 64.2% to $0.07 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock fell 25.21% to $15.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares fell 21.17% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- ADMA Biologics ADMA stock declined by 19.46% to $16.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Tempest Therapeutics TPST shares decreased by 17.78% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
- Indivior INDV stock fell 17.27% to $7.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
