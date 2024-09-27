12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 15.2% to $1.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares moved upwards by 14.4% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- MMTEC MTC stock increased by 13.28% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $75.2 million.
- IonQ IONQ shares increased by 8.55% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- NOVONIX NVX stock increased by 8.04% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.0 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares increased by 7.84% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
Losers
- Intchains Gr ICG shares declined by 14.5% to $7.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $435.0 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares declined by 10.21% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.3 million.
- MeridianLink MLNK stock declined by 6.55% to $21.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares decreased by 4.23% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Peraso PRSO stock decreased by 3.52% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- DatChat DATS stock decreased by 3.28% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in