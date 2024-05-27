12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock increased by 42.5% to $0.33 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS shares rose 19.74% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.5 million.
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares rose 14.03% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $979.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Children's Place PLCE shares rose 13.94% to $13.32. The company's market cap stands at $168.9 million.
- Deckers Outdoor DECK shares moved upwards by 13.86% to $1030.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock increased by 12.73% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
Losers
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares fell 26.6% to $0.58 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA stock declined by 15.92% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- MGO Global MGOL stock fell 15.62% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares decreased by 14.66% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock declined by 13.85% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares declined by 13.36% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
