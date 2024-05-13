12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- AMC Enter Hldgs AMC shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $5.74 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Surgepays SURG shares moved upwards by 7.95% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- BuzzFeed BZFD shares moved upwards by 6.12% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Eventbrite EB stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $5.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.5 million.
- Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock rose 3.39% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $651.4 million.
- Altice USA ATUS stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $998.1 million.
Losers
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 7.2% to $1.43 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cineverse CNVS stock declined by 5.0% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Integral Ad Science IAS stock fell 4.67% to $9.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Global Mofy Metaverse GMM shares decreased by 2.06% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- AMC Networks AMCX shares fell 1.97% to $14.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $657.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock decreased by 1.7% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
