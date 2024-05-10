12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Lantern Pharma LTRN shares rose 14.3% to $7.04 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vaccinex VCNX shares moved upwards by 7.82% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Purple Biotech PPBT shares increased by 7.44% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Dominari Holdings DOMH stock moved upwards by 5.21% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics ATHE stock increased by 4.97% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Vaxart VXRT shares moved upwards by 4.96% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $130.8 million.
Losers
- Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares decreased by 6.2% to $0.32 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Solid Biosciences SLDB stock fell 5.3% to $9.84. The company's market cap stands at $372.5 million.
- Akanda AKAN stock decreased by 5.3% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares decreased by 5.09% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Assure Hldgs IONM shares fell 5.08% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- Synaptogenix SNPX stock decreased by 5.0% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
