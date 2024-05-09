12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Inseego INSG shares increased by 15.4% to $4.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Actelis Networks ASNS stock increased by 8.73% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- WaveDancer WAVD shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Gen Digital GEN stock increased by 4.96% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Aware AWRE stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
Losers
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares fell 21.7% to $8.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $319.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock fell 15.36% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $726.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV stock fell 11.46% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $528.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Akamai Techs AKAM shares declined by 8.99% to $93.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- JFrog FROG shares fell 8.3% to $37.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Arlo Technologies ARLO stock fell 7.61% to $12.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
