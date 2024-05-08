12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock increased by 87.1% to $7.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $534.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ZimVie ZIMV shares increased by 17.03% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $489.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl AIH shares moved upwards by 15.0% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- electroCore ECOR shares rose 11.98% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares rose 10.81% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $346.8 million.
- Alzamend Neuro ALZN stock increased by 9.82% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
Losers
- Etao International Co ETAO shares decreased by 14.1% to $1.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Enhabit EHAB stock decreased by 13.1% to $8.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Myomo MYO stock decreased by 10.69% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $101.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Exact Sciences EXAS shares decreased by 10.11% to $53.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Outset Medical OM shares declined by 8.25% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ChromaDex CDXC shares decreased by 6.79% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
