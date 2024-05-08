12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Cricut CRCT stock rose 39.0% to $7.69 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Luminar Technologies LAZR shares rose 31.8% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 29.9% to $7.46. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- Latham Group SWIM shares moved upwards by 21.07% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $417.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ARKO ARKO stock rose 19.5% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $592.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fitell FTEL shares rose 19.4% to $11.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.1 million.
Losers
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock fell 23.2% to $7.2 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- ODP ODP stock declined by 15.69% to $43.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- National Vision Holdings EYE shares declined by 13.97% to $15.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Nerdy NRDY shares fell 13.4% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $245.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NWTN NWTN stock fell 11.9% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- China Liberal Education CLEU stock decreased by 10.77% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
