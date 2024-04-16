12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Canoo GOEV stock rose 15.3% to $2.86 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $184.4 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares moved upwards by 9.62% to $12.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.1 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEB shares increased by 9.62% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Allbirds BIRD shares rose 9.42% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $93.8 million.
- Charles & Colvard CTHR stock rose 9.27% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Massimo MAMO stock moved upwards by 9.17% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million.
Losers
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares decreased by 69.8% to $0.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares decreased by 28.46% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO shares decreased by 19.6% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- Kaixin Holdings KXIN stock decreased by 13.14% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 12.87% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- 17 Education & Technology YQ shares declined by 11.56% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
