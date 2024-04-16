12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Palisade Bio PALI stock increased by 65.1% to $6.87 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares rose 54.7% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Dynatronics DYNT shares increased by 40.38% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Jaguar Health JAGX stock rose 34.59% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock rose 29.09% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI shares rose 26.49% to $81.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion.
Losers
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares decreased by 58.5% to $0.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Pacific Biosciences PACB stock decreased by 44.98% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $418.0 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG shares decreased by 32.36% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL stock fell 25.77% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- PaxMedica PXMD shares declined by 22.27% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- Adlai Nortye ANL shares decreased by 17.81% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in