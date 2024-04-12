12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI stock moved upwards by 50.4% to $1.14 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock rose 18.09% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Galecto GLTO stock increased by 5.58% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Finch Therapeutics Gr FNCH shares increased by 5.28% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- CNS Pharma CNSP stock rose 4.97% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Cormedix CRMD shares rose 4.96% to $6.13. The company's market cap stands at $337.0 million.
Losers
- PaxMedica PXMD stock declined by 8.0% to $0.77 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- IN8bio INAB shares declined by 7.71% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
- NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares declined by 6.89% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- OncoCyte OCX shares declined by 5.91% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Processa Pharma PCSA shares decreased by 5.39% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares declined by 4.93% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
