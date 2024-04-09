12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Marin Software MRIN stock moved upwards by 53.3% to $0.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- LightPath Technologies LPTH stock increased by 11.56% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 4.97% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 4.96% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- GSI Technology GSIT shares increased by 4.29% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.2 million.
Losers
- UTime WTO stock decreased by 14.9% to $0.26 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares declined by 10.88% to $23.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Auddia AUUD shares decreased by 4.63% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Presto Automation PRST stock decreased by 4.34% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Turtle Beach HEAR stock declined by 4.08% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $336.8 million.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock declined by 4.08% to $11.3. The company's market cap stands at $325.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
