12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares moved upwards by 67.2% to $3.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Nutriband NTRB shares rose 24.34% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- NovoCure NVCR stock rose 17.9% to $15.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares increased by 14.93% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Nuvation Bio NUVB shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $700.9 million.
- MediciNova MNOV shares rose 10.29% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
Losers
- Akili AKLI stock decreased by 20.6% to $0.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- OpGen OPGN stock fell 15.67% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Mesoblast MESO shares declined by 14.76% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million.
- Altimmune ALT stock declined by 12.72% to $7.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Concord Medical Services CCM stock decreased by 12.68% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- PDS Biotechnology PDSB shares decreased by 12.28% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
