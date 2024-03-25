12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares increased by 77.7% to $11.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $515.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- OpGen OPGN shares moved upwards by 66.61% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock rose 11.62% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Vaxxinity VAXX shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock rose 7.39% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock increased by 6.87% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
Losers
- Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares declined by 54.7% to $0.27 during Monday's after-market session.
- NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock decreased by 54.53% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG stock declined by 6.73% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Omeros OMER shares decreased by 6.69% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $201.7 million.
- BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares decreased by 6.46% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Regenxbio RGNX stock decreased by 5.15% to $20.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
