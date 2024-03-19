12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock increased by 7.3% to $0.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock moved upwards by 6.77% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- MGO Global MGOL shares rose 5.41% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Volcon VLCN shares moved upwards by 5.35% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares rose 5.33% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Vroom VRM shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $10.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Worksport WKSP stock fell 8.1% to $0.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock decreased by 7.47% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.3 million.
- Mondee Hldgs MOND stock fell 4.79% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $188.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- JOANN JOAN stock declined by 3.89% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares fell 3.83% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- ATRenew RERE stock decreased by 3.81% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $399.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in