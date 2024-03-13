12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Aterian ATER shares moved upwards by 8.3% to $0.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tile Shop Holdings TTSH stock moved upwards by 6.16% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.9 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock increased by 5.66% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares increased by 5.46% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- Allbirds BIRD stock rose 5.31% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dixie Gr DXYN stock moved upwards by 5.03% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Fisker FSR stock declined by 47.1% to $0.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.
- Vroom VRM stock declined by 14.22% to $15.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- WW International WW shares declined by 11.07% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.5 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 6.02% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $238.9 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock decreased by 5.83% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock fell 5.79% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
