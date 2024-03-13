12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Tuniu TOUR stock moved upwards by 16.7% to $0.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 16.7% to $0.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Educational Development EDUC shares increased by 15.9% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

shares increased by 15.9% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million. Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares increased by 13.06% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 13.06% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Allied Gaming AGAE stock moved upwards by 12.76% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.76% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million. Clarus CLAR shares increased by 11.26% to $7.21. The company's market cap stands at $275.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares increased by 11.26% to $7.21. The company's market cap stands at $275.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago. Target Hospitality TH shares moved upwards by 8.89% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $945.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Latham Group SWIM shares declined by 18.9% to $2.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $305.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 18.9% to $2.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $305.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Allbirds BIRD stock fell 15.17% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 15.17% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Naas Technology NAAS stock declined by 12.76% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.9 million.

stock declined by 12.76% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.9 million. ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock declined by 10.7% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

stock declined by 10.7% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. Kidpik PIK stock declined by 10.43% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

stock declined by 10.43% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares declined by 8.51% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.