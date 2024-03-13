12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 13, 2024 9:06 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 110.6% to $0.81 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock moved upwards by 25.0% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock moved upwards by 19.34% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Compass Therapeutics CMPX stock moved upwards by 14.97% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $303.4 million.
  • HUTCHMED (China) HCM stock increased by 14.04% to $18.62. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI shares rose 13.14% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

Losers

  • P3 Health Partners PIII shares decreased by 14.7% to $0.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares fell 12.69% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • CryoPort CYRX shares decreased by 10.39% to $14.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Renalytix RNLX stock fell 9.9% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • Celularity CELU shares declined by 8.57% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.4 million.
  • Inspire Veterinary IVP shares fell 8.21% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

