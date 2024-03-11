12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

ClearOne CLRO stock rose 88.8% to $1.71 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.

Taoping TAOP shares rose 13.79% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Oracle ORCL stock increased by 12.25% to $128.12. The company's market cap stands at $352.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 8.76% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares moved upwards by 6.36% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.

MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock rose 6.32% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.

Losers

Focus Universal FCUV stock declined by 5.0% to $0.43 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

My Size MYSZ stock decreased by 4.93% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock declined by 4.38% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC stock decreased by 3.97% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Mobix Labs MOBX stock declined by 3.5% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.

Astrotech ASTC stock declined by 3.39% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

