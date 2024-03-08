12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Peraso PRSO shares rose 6.1% to $1.9 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

EMCORE EMKR stock moved upwards by 4.86% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock rose 4.76% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

Meta Materials MMAT shares rose 4.15% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

Intrusion INTZ shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.19 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares declined by 4.68% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.9 million.

SemiLEDs LEDS shares fell 4.52% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Quantum QMCO stock fell 4.04% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.

Spectaire Holdings SPEC shares declined by 3.82% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

Inpixon INPX shares fell 3.41% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.