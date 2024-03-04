Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 18.84% to $0.61 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 0% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

Crawford CRD shares increased by 5.84% to $12.72. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 45.1K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at 621963076.

Crawford CRD stock rose 5.74% to $11.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.8K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at 584686845. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Trupanion TRUP stock rose 5.6% to $28.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 193.7K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Intl General Insurance IGIC stock increased by 5.13% to $12.48. Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 69.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.8 million.

Cheche Group CCG stock rose 4.48% to $4.46. As of 12:40 EST, Cheche Group's stock is trading at a volume of 14.1K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $328.1 million.

Losers

Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 7.43% to $1.19 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 366.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.7 million.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares decreased by 6.98% to $15.06. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 184.7K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $731.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA stock declined by 6.95% to $15.13. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

American Coastal ACIC shares decreased by 5.8% to $11.21. American Coastal's stock is trading at a volume of 385.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

SelectQuote SLQT shares decreased by 5.23% to $1.91. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 378.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $341.3 million.

Citizens CIA stock fell 4.77% to $2.6. Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 18.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million.

