12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares rose 8.2% to $7.22 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $235.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 6.01% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.

Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock increased by 4.8% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Ideanomics IDEX stock rose 4.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

ESS Tech GWH shares increased by 4.61% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.9 million.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.2 million.

Losers

Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares fell 6.7% to $1.53 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million.

Ault Alliance AULT shares fell 6.32% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

Roma Green Finance ROMA shares declined by 5.15% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares fell 4.55% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares fell 4.47% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Baiyu Holdings BYU shares decreased by 4.14% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.