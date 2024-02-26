11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Interactive Strength TRNR stock moved upwards by 41.0% to $0.9 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Sleep Number SNBR shares moved upwards by 18.7% to $17.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Li Auto LI shares increased by 15.77% to $40.29. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Workhorse Gr WKHS stock moved upwards by 15.08% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.

Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares rose 14.32% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

Losers

China Liberal Education CLEU stock decreased by 11.0% to $2.09 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR shares fell 10.17% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock decreased by 10.0% to $6.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock decreased by 9.13% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Inspirato ISPO stock decreased by 8.67% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

Nephros NEPH shares fell 7.26% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

