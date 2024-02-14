12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Earlyworks Co ELWS stock increased by 361.5% to $2.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

Allison Transmission ALSN stock increased by 23.07% to $75.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Lyft LYFT stock moved upwards by 16.15% to $14.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Parsons Corp PSN stock increased by 12.67% to $76.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Blink Charging BLNK stock rose 11.94% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.2 million.

Losers

GEE Group JOB stock decreased by 18.0% to $0.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Sunworks SUNW stock decreased by 16.67% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG stock declined by 14.44% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock declined by 10.83% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Lichen China LICN stock fell 9.91% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

