12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Datasea DTSS stock increased by 4.1% to $2.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Infobird Co IFBD shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

FOXO Technologies FOXO stock moved upwards by 3.23% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Vuzix VUZI shares increased by 2.35% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $110.1 million.

SEALSQ LAES shares rose 2.17% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

X3 Holdings XTKG shares moved upwards by 2.15% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Losers

Verb Tech VERB stock fell 4.7% to $0.14 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK stock fell 4.56% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares fell 4.37% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 3.96% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Oblong OBLG shares fell 3.68% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Inseego INSG shares decreased by 3.48% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

