12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock rose 48.3% to $0.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock rose 25.68% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK shares rose 20.59% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.1 million.

Eterna Therapeutics ERNA stock rose 19.16% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Akso Health Group AHG shares rose 18.9% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.

OpGen OPGN stock rose 18.03% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Losers

Revelation Biosciences REVB stock decreased by 59.7% to $3.55 during Thursday's pre-market session.

OneMedNet ONMD shares fell 24.34% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.

Bullfrog AI Hldgs BFRG shares fell 20.09% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

Jin Medical International ZJYL stock decreased by 18.83% to $214.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Trinity Biotech TRIB shares fell 14.56% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

