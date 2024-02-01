12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares moved upwards by 45.1% to $4.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Losers

Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 28.7% to $0.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

shares decreased by 10.34% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.1 million. Remark Hldgs MARK shares fell 9.07% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

