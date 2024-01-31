12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

SINTX Techs SINT shares moved upwards by 79.8% to $0.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Phio Pharma PHIO stock rose 34.21% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Trinity Biotech TRIB shares rose 25.13% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

NexImmune NEXI stock increased by 22.94% to $18.11. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Vicarious Surgical RBOT stock rose 21.58% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.

Longeveron LGVN shares rose 16.44% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Losers

Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares declined by 30.0% to $0.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock fell 17.45% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Synaptogenix SNPX shares fell 13.74% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

DermTech DMTK stock declined by 9.61% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.

Assure Hldgs IONM stock decreased by 9.38% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

OpGen OPGN stock fell 9.24% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

