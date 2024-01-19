12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock increased by 4.88% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Northann NCL shares increased by 4.41% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.

AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares rose 3.61% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock moved upwards by 2.85% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares moved upwards by 2.73% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

Losers

Professional Diversity IPDN stock declined by 8.4% to $2.06 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

Mesa Air Gr MESA shares declined by 7.29% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 6.57% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

Air Industries AIRI shares declined by 4.97% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

ESGL Holdings ESGL stock declined by 4.22% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

KULR Tech Gr KULR shares declined by 3.92% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

