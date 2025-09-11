September 11, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Via Transportation, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Via Transportation, Inc VIA IPO will take place September, 12 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker VIA.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $40.00 and $44.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 11, 2026.

About Via Transportation, Inc

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

