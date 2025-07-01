July 1, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Capsovision, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CapsoVision, Inc CV IPO will take place July, 02 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CV.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $5.00 and $5.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 29, 2025.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About CapsoVision, Inc

CapsoVision, Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and AI technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the GI tract for diagnostic and screening purposes.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved