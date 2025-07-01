Capsovision, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

CapsoVision, Inc CV IPO will take place July, 02 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CV.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $5.00 and $5.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 29, 2025.

About CapsoVision, Inc

CapsoVision, Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and AI technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the GI tract for diagnostic and screening purposes.

