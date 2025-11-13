ep us feature image
A Peek at LATAM Airlines Group's Future Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28.

The market awaits LATAM Airlines Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at LATAM Airlines Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0 0.001 0 0
Price Change % 2 4.000 0 2

Stock Performance

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group were trading at $44.98 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

