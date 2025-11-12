BioHarvest Sciences Inc. - Common Stock Earnings Preview

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BHST) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BioHarvest Sciences Inc. - Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Anticipation surrounds BioHarvest Sciences Inc. - Common Stock's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.28% increase in the share price on the following day.

Stock Performance

Shares of BioHarvest Sciences Inc. - Common Stock were trading at $6.88 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for BioHarvest Sciences Inc. - Common Stock visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.