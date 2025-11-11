Earnings Outlook For Intelligent Protection

Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Intelligent Protection will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits Intelligent Protection's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Intelligent Protection's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 FY 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.08 0.06 -0.43 -0.16 Price Change % -2.00 7.00 -3.00 -7.00

Tracking Intelligent Protection's Stock Performance

Shares of Intelligent Protection were trading at $1.98 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.