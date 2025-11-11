Earnings Preview: Urgently

Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Urgently will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.40.

Anticipation surrounds Urgently's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Urgently's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -2.88 0.0 -8.16 EPS Actual -4.5 -4.69 -7.8 -9.48 Price Change % 0.0 -1.00 -40.0 -3.00

Tracking Urgently's Stock Performance

Shares of Urgently were trading at $2.5 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.