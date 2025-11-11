What's Next: Surgepays's Earnings Preview

Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Surgepays will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The announcement from Surgepays is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 23.96% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Surgepays's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.35 -0.22 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.38 -1.02 -0.73 Price Change % -24.00 -25.00 70.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Surgepays were trading at $2.7 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.