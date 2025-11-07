Insights into Camtek's Upcoming Earnings

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Camtek to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

The market awaits Camtek's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.88% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Camtek's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.77 0.75 0.69 EPS Actual 0.79 0.79 0.77 0.75 Price Change % -8.00 2.00 2.00 -6.00

Market Performance of Camtek's Stock

Shares of Camtek were trading at $120.25 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Camtek

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Camtek.

Camtek has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $131.67, the consensus suggests a potential 9.5% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Onto Innovation, FormFactor and Enphase Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $160.0, suggesting a potential 33.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FormFactor, with an average 1-year price target of $45.83, suggesting a potential 61.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Enphase Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $34.04, suggesting a potential 71.69% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Onto Innovation, FormFactor and Enphase Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Camtek Buy 20.20% $62.61M 5.55% Onto Innovation Buy 4.65% $122.12M 1.75% FormFactor Neutral -2.52% $80.63M 1.57% Enphase Energy Neutral 7.76% $196.24M 7.11%

Key Takeaway:

Camtek ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 20.20%. In terms of Gross Profit, Camtek is at the bottom with $62.61M. However, Camtek has the highest Return on Equity at 5.55% compared to its peers. Overall, Camtek's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the analysis.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of metrology and inspection equipment and software solutions for the semiconductor industry. Its systems inspect wafers for various semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Heterogenous Integration (HI), Compound Semiconductors, Memory, and foundries among others. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China followed by Asia Pacific, Korea, United States, and Europe. The company's products and services include Surface Inspection, Bump Inspection and Metrology, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Camtek

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Camtek's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.2% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 27.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camtek's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camtek's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Camtek adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

