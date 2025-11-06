Claritev's Earnings: A Preview

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Claritev to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-3.38.

Anticipation surrounds Claritev's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $1.12, leading to a 7.39% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Claritev's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -2.69 -2.20 -2.33 -13.70 EPS Actual -3.81 -4.38 -5.16 -1.85 Price Change % 7.00 0.00 20.00 -3.00

Performance of Claritev Shares

Shares of Claritev were trading at $65.0 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 663.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

