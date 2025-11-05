Earnings Preview: Abacus Life

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Abacus Life to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Anticipation surrounds Abacus Life's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abacus Life's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.13 EPS Actual 0.22 0.18 0.16 0.20 Price Change % 8.00 5.00 7.00 2.00

Abacus Life Share Price Analysis

Shares of Abacus Life were trading at $5.04 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Abacus Life

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Abacus Life.

Analysts have given Abacus Life a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $9.0, indicating a potential 78.57% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Abacus Global Management, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Abacus Global Management are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Abacus Global Management Outperform 93.37% $50.17M 4.15%

Key Takeaway:

Abacus Life outperforms peers in revenue growth, ranking at the top with a growth rate of 93.37%. In terms of gross profit, Abacus Life is at the bottom with $50.17M. For return on equity, Abacus Life is at the bottom with a rate of 4.15%.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Global Management Inc is a financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. The Company organizes its business into five reportable segments Active Management, Originations, Asset Management, Portfolio Servicing, and Technology Services. Its operations are confined to the United States.

Financial Insights: Abacus Life

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Abacus Life's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 93.37% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Abacus Life's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abacus Life's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abacus Life's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Abacus Life's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

