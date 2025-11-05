Preview: Topgolf Callaway Brands's Earnings

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Topgolf Callaway Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

The market awaits Topgolf Callaway Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.21, leading to a 8.76% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Topgolf Callaway Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.06 -0.42 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.24 0.11 -0.33 0.02 Price Change % 9.00 -17.00 0.00 -9.00

Market Performance of Topgolf Callaway Brands's Stock

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands were trading at $8.81 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Topgolf Callaway Brands

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Topgolf Callaway Brands.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Topgolf Callaway Brands, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $10.5, suggesting a potential 19.18% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Latham Group, YETI Holdings and Malibu Boats, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Latham Group, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 9.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for YETI Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 308.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Malibu Boats, with an average 1-year price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential 270.83% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Latham Group, YETI Holdings and Malibu Boats, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Topgolf Callaway Brands Neutral -4.09% $705.60M 0.83% Latham Group Neutral 7.82% $63.96M 4.10% YETI Holdings Neutral -3.80% $257.57M 6.53% Malibu Boats Neutral 13.49% $27.93M -0.14%

Key Takeaway:

Topgolf Callaway Brands ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity compared to others. Overall, Topgolf Callaway Brands is positioned in the middle when compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Discovering Topgolf Callaway Brands: A Closer Look

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is a modern golf and active lifestyle company that provides world-class golf entertainment experiences, designs and manufactures premium golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through brands such as, Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO and Toptracer. The company's reportable segments are; Topgolf, Golf Equipment and Active Lifestyle. Majority of the revenue is generated from its Topgolf segment which is predominantly comprised of service revenues and expenses from the company operated Topgolf venues, Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology, and WGT digital golf game. Geographically, majority of the revenue for the company is derived from United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Topgolf Callaway Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.09%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Topgolf Callaway Brands's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Topgolf Callaway Brands's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Topgolf Callaway Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, Topgolf Callaway Brands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

